SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (IFR) - Market participants stayed on the sidelines today to await the US Federal Reserve's rate decision emerging late tonight in Asian hours.

"It is so quiet today and no one wants to do anything," said one Singapore-based trader.

"Although there was some short-covering, volumes were very low. The real-money buyers are still not out yet, but, if the market stays stable, we will see the big guys come out."

There has been no indication whether the Fed will hike the rates in September or delay the move, but Asian credit markets held a firm tone today, hinting that the markets expect a dovish tone from the Fed.

Credit spreads tightened about 3bp earlier on the day, although these tapered down during the afternoon with just a 1bp narrowing.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 127bp/129bp.

Spreads in high-grade bonds also rallied strongly from their recent wides, with some tightening as much as 25bp-30bp from two to three weeks ago. The CNOOC curve came in some 20b-30bp.

This benefited new issues, such as KDB's 3.375% bonds due 2025, which were indicated at 103bp over US Treasuries, some 12bp from reoffer spread of 115bp. It spilled over into other existing issues, including Kogas 2025s, which were indicated at around 97bp.

Citic Securities' paper did not seem overly affected by Standard & Poor's move today to put the issuer on negative creditwatch after the company disclosed yesterday that its top officials were under investigation by the authorities. Its 2018s were indicated at a cash price of 99.24/99.62.

