Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - Asian markets appeared to benefit from a more encouraging overnight session in the US as regional equity markets rallied and bonds showed some signs of life.
Despite much of the market being off with national holidays this week in Japan and Singapore, equities were broadly higher despite selling off somewhat in the afternoon.
China stocks continued yesterday's rebound with Shanghai rallying 0.9% and Shenzhen up 0.7%. The Hang Seng was up 0.6% and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 0.3%.
Bond markets tightened slightly after a weaker session on Monday. Investment grade names were 2bp-3bp tighter but high yield was mostly unchanged. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade tightened 4bp to 126.00/128.00.
Recent issuers fared well in the session with spreads on Korea Development Bank's 10-year bonds tightening 6bp and ICBC's 10-year Tier 2 bonds tightening 1bp after widening by 2bp yesterday.
Market participants still described the credit market as quiet but said they would be paying close attention to US manufacturing numbers coming out on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.