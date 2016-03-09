HONG KONG, March 9 (IFR) - Asia credit markets weakened
today as regional stocks took a hit from a slump in commodity
prices and worse-than-expected economic data out of China.
Japan's Nikkei average closed down 0.84%, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.3%.
"China's dismal export data weighed on investor sentiment.
Oil price was another concern," said a Singapore-based credit
analyst, "Some took it as an opportunity for profit-taking after
a strong rally in the past few weeks."
An investment-grade trader in Hong Kong noted that overall
credit spread widened moderately though there were some inflows
for short-dated papers.
The iTraxx IG Index was quoted about 1bp wider at 150/152.
Bank of China Hong Kong's 2021s widened 3bp.
Vedanta Resources continued to be sold down after Moody's
downgraded the company's credit rating due to weakness in
commodity prices.
Vedanta's 6.0% 2019s dropped further to 59.88 from 60.80
yesterday.
Moody's cut its corporate family rating on Vedanta to B2
from Ba2 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B1.
