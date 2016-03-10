SINGAPORE, March 10 (IFR) - Asian credits were steady in quiet markets ahead of an ECB board meeting later today.

"There was a bit of short-covering this morning, but, otherwise, the markets have been quiet," said one Singapore-based bond trader.

"It's always quiet before a big event and, in this case, it's the ECB meeting."

The tone, nevertheless, was supportive, as regional stocks rallied on the back of higher crude oil and commodity prices in the early afternoon.

Chinese stocks were the exception, because they were down 2.0% and threatening to pull other markets lower.

The markets will seek for more directions from the ECB meeting amid expectations that the regulator will implement monetary-easing policies.

The risk-on mode in Asian markets provided some support to fresh issues. UOB's US dollar Tier 2, priced at 220bp over US Treasuries last night, were seen at reoffer levels.

Similarly, Hyundai Services' 2021s, priced at 150bp, were indicated at reoffer spreads.

Recent euro-denominated notes from Asian issuers were faring better on healthy demand for short-dated bonds.

Kexim's euro-denominated 2019s, sold earlier this week at an issue price of 99.98, were quoted at 100.10.

Asian credit spreads were tightening. The iTraxx Asia IG index narrowed some 2bp to 145bp/147bp, although the iTraxx index for Australia widened around 1bp to 144bp/146bp. Australian stocks were also down 0.14%.

