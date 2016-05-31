HONG KONG, May 31 (IFR) - Asian credit market volumes picked up in directionless trading after a quiet session on Monday. While some names experienced significant moves, the overall tone was flatter with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade unchanged to 1bp tighter.

"Volumes were up but there wasn't much activity in spreads," said a Singapore-based investment grade bonds trader. "The market seemed to take something of a break yesterday with the US on holiday, so it was good to see more activity."

Chinese equities had one of their best sessions in the last two months, with Shanghai up 3.3% and Shenzhen up 4.1%.

One of the day's largest moves in credit came from the Bank of India which saw its five-year bonds up to 15bp wider following a downgrade from S&P to BB+ from BBB- on concerns over asset quality.

Noble's 2020 bonds continued their rally following news that chief executive officer Yusuf Alireza quit on Monday.

The bonds were being bid at 76.130 according to Tradeweb, up over four full points from a week ago. Noble's 2020s were trading as low as 39.550 in early February.

New issues were mixed but mostly flat. Huarong Finance's 2021 bonds were bid 2bp wider while Midea's 2019s widened 2bp before ending the session unchanged. 361 Degrees' 2019s were bid 2bp tighter.

Looking ahead, traders and bankers are not expecting June to be as busy as May for primary markets, mainly due to concerns over rising interest rates and Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership.

They say they will pay close attention to US data this week, with private-sector manufacturing numbers out on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

