HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Noble Group's 3.625% 2018s jumped
seven points on Friday after credit investors welcomed the
company's proposed US$500m rights offering.
The commodity trader also announced additional
liquidity-boosting measures such as the sale of its US energy
solutions business and other non-core assets, altogether
generating about US$2bn in additional liquidity in the next 12
months, according to Fitch.
Fitch said the latest measures will not affect the company's
BB+ (stable) ratings as they are constrained by the structure of
its short-term funding and difficult operating environment.
Fitch cut Noble Group to junk last month, following similar
moves by S&P and Moody's in January.
In other credit moves, investors sold out of the long end of
the Republic of Indonesia's curve ahead of US nonfarm payrolls
data that will be released later today.
The 5.125% 2045s were a quarter point lower at
100.735/101.128, according to Tradeweb.
Overall, traders described today's session as subdued ahead
of the US jobs data, which is being closely watched amid
speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates
this month.
Geely's 2.75% 2021s were bid 3bp tighter at 131bp, while
Kexim's 1.75% 2019s were bid 2bp tighter. Recent Chinese
financial deals such as Huarong and ICBCFL were unchanged to 1bp
tighter.
