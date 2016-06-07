HONG KONG, June 7 (IFR) - Asian markets gained some impetus
from a growing consensus among traders that the US Federal
Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates this month.
As recently as a week ago, hawkish comments from Fed
officials made a June rate rise seem like a foregone conclusion,
but a shocking US non-farm payrolls report on Friday seems to
have encouraged the central bank to delay future increases.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was spotted
2bp-3bp tighter, with Malaysian and Indonesian CDS 3bp and 4bp
tighter, respectively.
Equity markets were up moderately, with the Hang Seng
leading the region with a gain of 1.4%.
Traders explained that the market was in something of
Catch-22 situation, where bad economic news was good news, and
vice verse.
"I think we all understand there is going to be a hike at
some point, but it looks like it will be orderly and not
surprise the market," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader.
"So, that makes things look a bit more attractive again."
IG names were seen mostly tighter, but high-yield names
fluctuated.
A new HY issue from Sritex saw its yield widen 2bp before
moving out 4bp. It recovered later to finish the session mostly
unchanged.
HY counterpart 361 International, which issued just before
Sritex, saw its yield widen 1bp before ending the day 3bp
tighter.
