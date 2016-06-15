HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - Asian markets saw subdued
sessions as investors awaited signals to emerge from ongoing
central bank meetings.
The US Federal Reserve will wrap up its meetings today and a
press conference with Fed chair Janet Yellen will follow.
Bankers say they are looking for signs of a postponement of
near-term increases in interest rates, while the market waits
for the results of the UK's European Union referendum next week.
Regional equities were also mostly quiet, with exchanges not
overly affected by MSCI's surprise decision not to include
domestic Chinese equities in its indices. The main outlier in
equities was in Shenzhen, which was up a robust 3.1%.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1bp
tighter at 146.00/147.75.
Traders described the market as better than they were
earlier in the week, but investors were clearly waiting to
process a glut of macroeconomic information.
However, they denied that there was any type of rally though
IG names were called about 2bp tighter. Sentiment was leaning
towards safer, benchmark-type names.
Yields on Petronas' 2025s tightened 4bp, while those on the
Philippines 2026s were 1bp tighter. Indonesia's euro-denominated
2028s gained almost half a point, according to Tradeweb.
Citic's new 2021s and 2026s appeared to halt their slide,
with the former 1bp tighter and the latter 2bp tighter.
"The tone is a little better today, but volumes are pretty
low," said an IG bonds trader, based in Singapore. "Nobody is
putting on any meaningful risk before we digest all of the macro
risk that is headed our way."
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com