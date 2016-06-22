SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was flat today at 140.0bp/141.5bp, as investors were reluctant to take positions before Britain votes on its future in the European Union tomorrow.

With primary supply limited, markets were in a holding pattern, though a couple of deals could launch next week if the referendum outcome restores stability.

"It makes sense to use this week to hold roadshows and meet investors, then launch next week if there's a bounce in credit," said a banker.

M&A in the Chinese tech industry prompted some interest for internet credits.

Tencent Holdings' 2019s widened 2bp to Treasuries plus 131bp after it agreed to buy an 84.3% stake in Supercell, the Finnish developer of mobile games like Clash of Clans.

Tencent plans to reduce its holding later by selling shares in the consortium that holds the stake.

JD.com's acquisition of Walmart's Chinese e-commerce arm Yihaodian, agreed earlier this week, had little impact on its outstanding 2021 notes, which narrowed 2bp to Treasuries plus 263bp.

As part of the transaction, Walmart will take a 5% stake in JD.com. The Chinese online retailer's bonds are still well wide of their issue spread of Treasuries plus 190bp, and were quoted at 96.9/97.1, as investors continue to worry that it could be downgraded to high yield.

Elsewhere in recent issues, CDB's 2019 issue was flat at Treasuries plus 93bp, still wide of pricing at 90bp over Treasuries but better than its first-day close of 95bp.

Huarong Asset Management's 2021s were 5bp tighter at Treasuries plus 206bp, still 6bp wide of the issue price.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)