HONG KONG, July 8 (IFR) - Asian markets wrapped up the week in quiet fashion with bonds consolidating Thursday's rally and equity markets mostly tepid.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade was unchanged at 138.50/139.50, about 2bp tighter for the week.

"It was a busy day and week for new issues," said a Singapore-based investment grade bonds trader. "The new issuers are trading pretty well, but the market hasn't moved much in either direction."

Five bond deals priced last night, with another came on Friday afternoon. One of the week's largest transactions was Bank of China's US dollar, euro and offshore renminbi multi-trancher.

Syndicate bankers said the pipeline was one of the most active they have seen all year, with next week expected to be just as busy. Low rates and a strong bid for credit are creating an opportune time for issuers to lock in cheap funding.

A report from financial data company EPFR Global showed that emerging Asia bonds were some of the biggest winners since Britain's June 23 EU referendum, with inflows hitting record levels in the last seven days.

One of next week's largest transactions should come from ICBC Asia, which will price the year's first Additional Tier 1 bond in Asia ex-Japan and ex-Australia.

US non-farm payrolls, which are coming out at 8:30am Eastern standard time today, could also set the tone for next week.

Elsewhere in the market, Asian equities were bid lower, with the Hang Seng and Shanghai indices both down just under 1.0%.

Brent crude regained some of its large losses from Thursday and was trading up 0.86% at 46.80.

The British pound showed some signs of stabilising after dropping off sharply since June 23 and was hovering around US$1.2935, up about 0.22%.

