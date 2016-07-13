HONG KONG, July 13 (IFR) - The Asia credit market was stronger on Wednesday as new issues grabbed attention, while China International Travel's U.S. dollar bonds continued their rally after the announcement of a massive M&A deal.

"New issues tightened a lot today while existing benchmarks did not move much," said a Hong Kong-based IG trader.

Sentiment remained positive but the market probably needed a break as existing bonds had rallied too hard, he said.

He noted that Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group)'s new 2019s and 2021s were quoted 20bp tighter. The two tranches were priced at US Treasuries plus 240bp and Treasuries plus 270bp respectively.

KT Corporation's 2026s were about 12bp tighter after printing at Treasuries plus 110bp.

China International Travel's 5.625% 2024 US$ bonds extended their rally after China announced on Monday the merger of its biggest tourism groups, China International Travel Service Group Co and China National Travel Service Corp, in a multi-billion dollar restructuring of the sector.

The 2024 notes were bid at 113.60, up from 112.93 on Monday, according to Tradeweb.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 5bp tighter at 124/125. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby) ))