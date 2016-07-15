SINGAPORE, July 15 (IFR) - Asian credits made further gains today on a surprisingly strong growth of 6.7% in China's GDP in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The better-than-expected economic data drove rallies in Asian equity markets, which extended gains to hit nine-month highs, according to Reuters.

The Shanghai composite was slightly flat, while the Hang Seng rose 0.3%. Japanese stocks closed 0.68% higher.

Asian credit spreads were tighter with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index narrowing 6bp on the day to 116bp/117bp, contributing to a 16bp tightening on the week.

The pipeline in the primary market remains heavy for next week on the unveiling this week of more roadshows and mandates. Despite that, the risk-on sentiment remained in full gear, driving new issues, seen to have been priced tightly, to firmer levels.

ICBC Asia's AT1 priced at par for a yield of 4.25% last night, below analysts' fair value of 4.4%. Investors pushed the bonds firmer to 100.15 in the morning with a trade done at 100.25 in early afternoon.

Although Asian markets took 88% of the issue, few loose bonds were seen in the secondary markets, creating a shortage of supply.

"I don't like the yield, it's too low, but everyone is chasing yields and no one seems to care about valuations," said one trader.

"People should be cautious, they should be concerned about all the levels breaking through curves, but the mood is such that everything is okay above certain levels."

Link REIT, another to sell bonds yesterday, saw its 2026s pulled in 4bp to 141bp from reoffer spread of 145bp over US Treasuries.

Recent issues from Chongqing Nan'an and Regal Hotels were also outperforming. Chongqing's 2019s were seen at 218bp, while the 2021s were at 246bp.

Regal's unrated 2021s were quoted at 99.86/100.063, above reoffer price of 99.663.

KT Corp's new bond due 2026 were outstanding performers, rallying to 91bp from a reoffer spread of 110bp in just three days.

Traders said the bonds had priced cheaply on Tuesday and were expecting the notes to reach a fair value of 90bp over a period time.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)