HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - New issues that priced this month from China and South Korea were some of the best performers, underscoring the abundant liquidity available particularly for mid to long-dated bonds.

Shenzhen Expressway and China Minmetals received solid support from hungry onshore investors searching for higher returns in credits that are supported by the government.

Shenzhen Expressway's debut US$300m 2021s have tightened more than 30bp since issuance, while strong demand for Minmetals' US$300m 3.125% 2021s and US$700m 4.2% 2026s drove spreads 15bp and 23bp inside from final pricing on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

Other notable performances among newly-priced credits were Chongqing Nan'an Urban US$300m 2019s, which shaved 15bp from final pricing a week ago.

Among Korean issues, KT's US$400m 2.5% 2026s were a clear winner.

The long-dated bonds attracted steady buying from investors seeking exposure to a rare telco credit from the country, allowing the issuer to cut 22bp from final pricing at T+110bp in secondary trade.

Sri Lanka's dual tranche 2022s and 2026s were also 2-3 points higher, thanks to broad attention from global EM funds.

Most of this month's new issuers are trading better than final pricing, except for a handful of exceptions such as ICBC Asia's perp non-call fives and Olam's perpetuals, which were wrapped around re-offer.

Asian investment-grade CDS has tightened 22bp since July 6. The bullish run comes as emerging market bond funds received a record US$4.7bn inflows in the past week, beating the previous record of US$3.3bn two weeks ago, according to JP Morgan data. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)