BRIEF-NZX Ltd's FY daily average value traded NZ$175 mln, up 5.5%
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - New issues that priced this month from China and South Korea were some of the best performers, underscoring the abundant liquidity available particularly for mid to long-dated bonds.
Shenzhen Expressway and China Minmetals received solid support from hungry onshore investors searching for higher returns in credits that are supported by the government.
Shenzhen Expressway's debut US$300m 2021s have tightened more than 30bp since issuance, while strong demand for Minmetals' US$300m 3.125% 2021s and US$700m 4.2% 2026s drove spreads 15bp and 23bp inside from final pricing on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
Other notable performances among newly-priced credits were Chongqing Nan'an Urban US$300m 2019s, which shaved 15bp from final pricing a week ago.
Among Korean issues, KT's US$400m 2.5% 2026s were a clear winner.
The long-dated bonds attracted steady buying from investors seeking exposure to a rare telco credit from the country, allowing the issuer to cut 22bp from final pricing at T+110bp in secondary trade.
Sri Lanka's dual tranche 2022s and 2026s were also 2-3 points higher, thanks to broad attention from global EM funds.
Most of this month's new issuers are trading better than final pricing, except for a handful of exceptions such as ICBC Asia's perp non-call fives and Olam's perpetuals, which were wrapped around re-offer.
Asian investment-grade CDS has tightened 22bp since July 6. The bullish run comes as emerging market bond funds received a record US$4.7bn inflows in the past week, beating the previous record of US$3.3bn two weeks ago, according to JP Morgan data. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)
(New throughout, adds update on Dropbox revenue and analyst comment) By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to build up its business offerings. The effort appears to have bolstered the company's botto
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027. Crown's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Crown will use the proceeds from the note offering to reduce borrowings on its revolving credit facility (RCF) including borrowings to fund its acquisition of FPL FiberNet Holdings