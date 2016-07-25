SINGAPORE, July 25 (IFR) - Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of important meetings in the US and Japan, and with a steady pipeline of G3 paper expected this week, but strong recent performance has left Asian credit looking richly valued.

Markets were broadly flat today, with the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index unchanged at 119bp/120bp.

The yield on Indonesia's May 2021s has tightened 54bp to 2.71% since June 17, when the Finance Ministry formalised a proposal to remove withholding tax on its offshore sovereign bonds.

It was previously set at 15% for Indonesia-based investors and 20% for overseas investors.

Busan Bank's Tier 2 paper was 1bp tighter today at 207bp over Treasuries, having priced last week at 210bp. Korea Gas's new 2026s have outperformed its 5-year notes in spread terms.

The 2021s were quoted at 80bp over Treasuries and the 2026s at 78bp, both having priced at spreads of 90bp over the relevant tenor Treasuries. KT Corp's 2026s have tightened 24bp to 86bp over Treasuries.

Even this strong performance was beaten by a recent high yield issue. Sri Lanka's 2022 and 2026 bonds have gained more than two points since being offered at par on July 11. They were bid at 102.4 and 102.75, respectively.

The FOMC meeting runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, with no change in policy expected, while the Bank of Japan meets on Friday and the market will be disappointed if no stimulus measures are announced.

While the BoJ has ruled out so-called "helicopter money", Andre de Silva, head of global EM rates research at HSBC, wrote in a research note that "there is clear pressure to add further stimulus in terms of QE expansion, such as increasing the monetary base, including FILP (fiscal investment and loan programme) bonds, in the central banks purchases and doubling ETF buying".

