SINGAPORE, July 25 (IFR) - Investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of important meetings in the US and Japan, and with a
steady pipeline of G3 paper expected this week, but strong
recent performance has left Asian credit looking richly valued.
Markets were broadly flat today, with the Asia ex-Japan
iTraxx investment grade index unchanged at 119bp/120bp.
The yield on Indonesia's May 2021s has tightened 54bp to
2.71% since June 17, when the Finance Ministry formalised a
proposal to remove withholding tax on its offshore sovereign
bonds.
It was previously set at 15% for Indonesia-based investors
and 20% for overseas investors.
Busan Bank's Tier 2 paper was 1bp tighter today at 207bp
over Treasuries, having priced last week at 210bp. Korea Gas's
new 2026s have outperformed its 5-year notes in spread terms.
The 2021s were quoted at 80bp over Treasuries and the 2026s
at 78bp, both having priced at spreads of 90bp over the relevant
tenor Treasuries. KT Corp's 2026s have tightened 24bp to 86bp
over Treasuries.
Even this strong performance was beaten by a recent high
yield issue. Sri Lanka's 2022 and 2026 bonds have gained more
than two points since being offered at par on July 11. They were
bid at 102.4 and 102.75, respectively.
The FOMC meeting runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, with no
change in policy expected, while the Bank of Japan meets on
Friday and the market will be disappointed if no stimulus
measures are announced.
While the BoJ has ruled out so-called "helicopter money",
Andre de Silva, head of global EM rates research at HSBC, wrote
in a research note that "there is clear pressure to add further
stimulus in terms of QE expansion, such as increasing the
monetary base, including FILP (fiscal investment and loan
programme) bonds, in the central banks purchases and doubling
ETF buying".
