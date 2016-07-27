HONG KONG, July 27 (IFR) - Credit markets in the region were slightly weaker today with PRC names being drags as China stocks put in their worst daily performances in six weeks.

China's Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.9% after having lost over 3% at one point on worries that regulators may restrict wealth management products from buying stocks.

"Most Chinese credits widened today, partly because sentiment turned sour on sliding A-shares. The weakness was also due to technical corrections," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader."

He also noted that investors tended to be cautious before FOMC statement, due out later today. Nevertheless, new issues like China Development Bank Capital outperformed.

CBD Capital's debut US$500m 5-year bonds were bid 5 bp tighter in secondary trading after being priced at Treasuries plus 115bp yesterday.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan index was little changed at 119bp/121bp.

Shenzhen Expressway's 2021s fell to 100.42 and Kaisa's 2019s retreated 50 cents to 86.01 after rising as high as 88.75 yesterday.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com