HONG KONG, Oct 20 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads firmed up at the end of the third and final U.S. presidential debate, provide further support to risk appetite already buoyant on higher oil prices and solid US earnings.

Asian investment-grade CDS opened unchanged, but tightened 2bp after the debate between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton finished late in the morning trading session.

Indian credits were 2bp tighter, underscoring the emerging-market bid, expected to help Delhi International Airport (Dial).

Dial is currently marketing 10-year US dollar and 7-year global rupee bonds at 6.5% and 9.7%, respectively.

In the sovereign segment, the Philippines' long end was half a point to 0.75 point higher, or 5bp tighter on a spread basis, while the Indonesia mid- to long-end was a quarter point to almost a point higher, said a Hong Kong-based trader.

South-East Asian credits that hit the primary markets this week put in a mixed performance.

Alam Synergy's US$245m 5.5-year non-call 3.5-year bonds were up nearly a point since pricing on Monday, with Tradeweb showing bids at 100.375 to 100.50 for the B2/B/B+ rated notes. The paper priced at 6.75%.

BDO Unibank, the largest lender in the Philippines, saw its US$300m five-year bonds extend losses, widening to a 141bp/136bp bid at noon, after pricing at 135bp over Treasuries.

Notes from other new issuers, such as Yuzhou Properties, were bid half a point lower at 99.50 after pricing at par to yield 6.0%, according to Tradeweb.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)