HONG KONG, Oct 20 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads firmed up at
the end of the third and final U.S. presidential debate, provide
further support to risk appetite already buoyant on higher oil
prices and solid US earnings.
Asian investment-grade CDS opened unchanged, but tightened
2bp after the debate between Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton finished late in the
morning trading session.
Indian credits were 2bp tighter, underscoring the
emerging-market bid, expected to help Delhi International
Airport (Dial).
Dial is currently marketing 10-year US dollar and 7-year
global rupee bonds at 6.5% and 9.7%, respectively.
In the sovereign segment, the Philippines' long end was half
a point to 0.75 point higher, or 5bp tighter on a spread basis,
while the Indonesia mid- to long-end was a quarter point to
almost a point higher, said a Hong Kong-based trader.
South-East Asian credits that hit the primary markets this
week put in a mixed performance.
Alam Synergy's US$245m 5.5-year non-call 3.5-year bonds were
up nearly a point since pricing on Monday, with Tradeweb showing
bids at 100.375 to 100.50 for the B2/B/B+ rated notes. The paper
priced at 6.75%.
BDO Unibank, the largest lender in the Philippines, saw its
US$300m five-year bonds extend losses, widening to a 141bp/136bp
bid at noon, after pricing at 135bp over Treasuries.
Notes from other new issuers, such as Yuzhou Properties,
were bid half a point lower at 99.50 after pricing at par to
yield 6.0%, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)