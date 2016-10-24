SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (IFR) - Last week's Saudi-fuelled rally in emerging markets credit looked to have lost steam in Asia, where some recent issues were trading underwater, despite a generally positive tone.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index tightened 1bp to 114.5bp/115.8bp. Australia was also 1bp tighter, while the Japanese index was flat.

China Great Wall's new 3-year paper was seen at Treasuries plus 132bp, 3bp tighter from last week's pricing, while its 5-year had edged out 1bp to Treasuries plus 146bp.

BDO Unibank's new 5-year was seen at Treasuries plus 141bp, out 6bp since pricing a week ago. KNOC's 2021s slipped 2bp to Treasuries plus 85bp.

Certain high-yield bonds looked to be outperforming, with Alam Sutera's 2022s callable in 2020 seen at 100.6, more than a point higher than issue, and China National Bluestar's 2019s at 101.3, up 1.5 points from reoffer, and its 2021s at 102.1, up 2.5 points.

However, recent issuer Jubilant Pharma saw its 2021s at 98, down 2 points in less than a month, and China Citic Bank's AT1 paper was quoted at 99.6, having priced at par in late September.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)