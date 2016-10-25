HONG KONG, Oct 25 (IFR) - Asian credits were bid marginally tighter today, as traders claimed that worries over interest rates were contributing to a general lack of direction.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was just under 1bp tighter at 113.50/114.50.

"Things aren't bad, but you have a few risk factors coming up," said a Hong Kong-based IG bonds trader. "There are always worries about interest rates going up, plus you have the US election two weeks away."

The next US Federal Reserve meetings will take place on November 1-2 and the presidential election follows a week later.

It was, however, an excellent session for new credits, particularly for Lippo Karawaci's 10-year non-call 5 bonds, which saw yields tighten an impressive 23bp according to Tradeweb.

In the IG arena, MTR Corp's new US dollar 10-year Green bonds were trading 4bp tighter.

Some bank capital bonds also had a decent session. State Bank of India's US dollar Additional Tier 1 notes were trading up almost a fifth of a point at 99.925. The price is the closest to par the bonds have come since launch in mid-September.

