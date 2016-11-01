SEOUL, Nov 1 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds have struggled to beat the recent weakness that has weighed down on Asian credit markets.

Yuzhou Properties' US$250m 2023s dropped half a point since pricing at par to yield 6.0% on October 18.

Modern Land (China)'s US$350m 3-year Green bonds were also spotted two points down at 97.780/98.345, according to Tradeweb, or around 7.7%, after pricing mid-month at 99.670 to yield 7.0%.

By contrast, similarly rated issues from Indonesia have kept a stable footing. Alam Synergy's US$245m 5.5-year non-call 3.5-year bonds stayed above reoffer and were trading around 6.5%/6.3% after pricing at 6.75%.

Bumi Serpong's 7NC4s have done well and were last spotted at 101.25/102.0 after pricing at 98.5760 to yield 5.75% early this month.

Asian investment-grade CDS was 1bp tighter at 115bp/117bp, but was trading near the widest level since August.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)