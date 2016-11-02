SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (IFR) - Asian bank capital bonds were steady today after news yesterday that Standard Chartered Bank would not be calling its US$750m 6.409% Tier 1 notes on January 31, 2017.

Subordinated bank paper fell a quarter to three-quarters of a point yesterday in a knee-jerk reaction to StanChart's announcement.

However, the notes bounced back almost the same amount this morning once it became clear that economic reasons were behind StanChart's decision not to exercise the call.

The 6.409% resets to a floating-rate structure on the call date with the effect that the coupon would be reset to an equivalent of around 2.39%.

The perps were trading at cash prices of around 83, according to Tradeweb, close to where they had sank to yesterday. "There hasn't been much impact in Asia and we saw some buying coming back this morning," said one trader.

Indeed, Bank of East Asia's newly priced 10-year NC5 Tier 2 bonds continued to rally with quotes at 263bp over US Treasuries, tightening since they priced at 270bp at the end of last month.

China Development Bank's 2021s, printed last week at a spread of 70bp, were around reoffer levels.

In the high-grade corporate segment, the tone was slightly weaker with bonds 1bp-2bp wider, mainly on the overnight bearish sentiment in the US markets.

Asian credit spreads were a touch wider this morning, but gained slightly in the afternoon, leaving the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index broadly flat at 117bp/118bp.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)