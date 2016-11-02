SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (IFR) - Asian bank capital bonds were
steady today after news yesterday that Standard Chartered Bank
would not be calling its US$750m 6.409% Tier 1 notes on January
31, 2017.
Subordinated bank paper fell a quarter to three-quarters of
a point yesterday in a knee-jerk reaction to StanChart's
announcement.
However, the notes bounced back almost the same amount this
morning once it became clear that economic reasons were behind
StanChart's decision not to exercise the call.
The 6.409% resets to a floating-rate structure on the call
date with the effect that the coupon would be reset to an
equivalent of around 2.39%.
The perps were trading at cash prices of around 83,
according to Tradeweb, close to where they had sank to
yesterday. "There hasn't been much impact in Asia and we saw
some buying coming back this morning," said one trader.
Indeed, Bank of East Asia's newly priced 10-year NC5 Tier 2
bonds continued to rally with quotes at 263bp over US
Treasuries, tightening since they priced at 270bp at the end of
last month.
China Development Bank's 2021s, printed last week at a
spread of 70bp, were around reoffer levels.
In the high-grade corporate segment, the tone was slightly
weaker with bonds 1bp-2bp wider, mainly on the overnight bearish
sentiment in the US markets.
Asian credit spreads were a touch wider this morning, but
gained slightly in the afternoon, leaving the iTraxx Asia
investment-grade index broadly flat at 117bp/118bp.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)