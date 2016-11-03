HONG KONG, Nov 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained weak on Thursday with the notes of Central China Real Estate widening amid sour sentiment towards PRC property developers.

Traders said the US presidential election posed the biggest uncertainty to markets, while the Federal Reserve's decision overnight to hold off on rate hikes did not come as a surprise.

"Selling pressure was felt across board, but trading was not heavy. Overall, investors were reluctant to place bids before the US election," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.

Chinese developers' high-yield US dollar bonds lost favour as mainland authorities stepped up measures to cool home prices.

CCRE's new 5-year non-call 3s were quoted below par at 6.8%, according to a high-yield trader.

The Shanghai head office of the People's Bank of China said in a notice on Thursday that the city would strengthen checks on sources of property downpayments.

Chinese local government financing vehicles were relatively resilient with Guangxi Communications Investment Group's 2019s quoted at 100.42.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was about 1bp wider.

(Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh)