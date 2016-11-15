SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits recovered
today after yesterday's sell-off as US Treasury yields retreated
this morning, providing a calmer backdrop for new issues.
High-yield bonds from Chinese, Indian and Indonesian credits
were around 1-2 points higher today, while Chinese property and
industrial paper saw prices rising half a point. Country Garden
2020s were seen at 106.375, up from 106.00 yesterday.
Among sovereigns, Indonesia's 2025s were quoted at 99.50
while Mongolia 2022s were at 83.00/84.00.
Asian credit spreads were 5bp tighter from yesterday with
the iTraxx Asia IG index at 128bp/130bp. Liquid sovereign 5-year
CDS also pulled in.
Indonesia was seen at 187bp/194bp, about 3bp tighter from
yesterday but still a long way from 152bp a week ago. Malaysia
was quoted 159bp/165bp, flat from yesterday's levels but about
12bp wider on the week.
Bonds from Malaysian names did not escape unscathed,
widening some 15bp-30bp in the past week.
Exim Malaysia's 2021s were seen at 124bp/114bp today
compared with 114bp/109bp a week ago, while Tenaga's 2026s were
at 170bp/160bp versus 147bp/143bp.
