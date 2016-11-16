HONG KONG, Nov 16 (IFR) - The Asian credit market was slightly tighter on Wednesday as Chinese e-commerce group JD.com rallied following the announcement of a possible reorganisation.

"We didn't see significant flows today," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader, "the market did not turn bullish after a technical rebound yesterday."

The iTraxx Asia IG index was about 1bp tighter after narrowing as much as 10bp yesterday.

Volatility continues to loom as investors adjust to a new rate environment after 10-year US treasuries widened about 20bp in reaction to the surprise election of Donald Trump as US president, he said.

Traders said that JD.com's US dollar 2026s outperformed the market, tightening by about 15bp after the company said it is exploring a possible reorganization of its finance unit.

The US-listed company said overnight that it plans to sell its current 69% equity stake in JD Finance so that the unit will be a wholly Chinese-owned entity.

Huarong Asset Management's new 2026s were spotted around reoffer level after widening around 5bp in the early trading.

Chinese property developer Country Garden's existing 4.75%2023s were quoted at 5.41%, according to traders. It is marketing a new 10 put 5 US dollar bond at around 5.625% today.

