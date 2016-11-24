REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were quiet ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holidays in the US.
"I'm sitting here with a big cup of coffee to keep me awake," said one high-yield trader. "There are no US Treasuries out there and little trade is going on. I expect tomorrow to be the same."
Asian credit spreads were flat, reflecting a lack of trade. The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index moved sideways for much of the morning, widening just 1bp in the afternoon to 126bp/128bp.
Despite the quiet markets, China Aluminium's 5.7% perpetual non-call three notes were popular with strong bids chasing up the cash price half a point after pricing at par yesterday.
It was one of two high-yield issues priced this week, following Studio City's dual-trancher of three-year non-call life and a five-year non-call two.
Both tranches had climbed 1.0-1.5 points yesterday, but edged down today with Chalieco dominating the trades. Studio City's 2019s and 2021s were quoted at around 101.25.
In the high-grade segment, Chengdu Xingcheng's 2021s were unchanged from yesterday with bid spread quoted at 196.8bp.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )