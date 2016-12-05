BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 35 to 55 pct
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
SEOUL, Dec 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were mostly spared from the impact of risk-off sentiment gripping global markets after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign due to a stinging defeat of his bid for constitutional reform.
The region's investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 123bp/125bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Trading was also slow as financial markets awaited results from the US Federal Reserve's December 13-14 meeting, where investors largely expect a hike in interest rates.
Trading was spotty, with Indonesia's new 2027s and 2047s down about a third of a point lower, but unchanged on a spread basis.
One trader said he saw some accounts scooping up Chinese bank AT1s, such as CCB's perpetual non-call fives.
Shinhan Bank's US$500m 10 non-call fives and Dah Sing Bank's T2s were unchanged to slightly lower on a price basis, Tradeweb data showed.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE