SINGAPORE, Dec 15 - Asian credits were generally wider
following the overnight surge in US Treasury yields. The strong
reaction to the Federal Reserve's indication that it could raise
rates up to three times next year was a surprise, considering
that the likes of BlackRock had already factored in similar
expectations.
Low liquidity at the year-end exacerbated some moves, and
the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade CDS index widened 5bp
to 123bp/125bp.
Five-year sovereign bond yields for Indonesia and Sri Lanka
widened 17bp and 12bp, respectively, but the yield on June 2021
bonds from China Development Bank, a proxy for the sovereign,
tightened 6bp. Malaysian sovereign 5-year CDS was 4bp wider at
145bp bid.
DBS' US dollar AT1 notes were unchanged at a cash price of
96.4 to yield 4.5%, or 258bp over Treasuries, after Moody's cut
the subordinated debt ratings of Singapore's biggest banks by
one notch. UOB's US dollar Tier 2 issue callable in March 2022
was also unchanged, at Treasuries plus 169bp, while OCBC's Tier
2 bonds due 2022 were flat at Treasuries plus 163bp.
In high yield, Country Garden's December 2026s were flat at
100.25 to yield 5.6%. Among recent local government funding
vehicle issues, unrated Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group's
2021s fell a point to 96.4 and BBB- Changsha Pilot Investment
Holdings Group's 2019s dropped three-quarters of a point to
97.7.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)