HONG KONG, Jan 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets began the
week much as they finished last week, with issuers pushing to
get deals done before the U.S. presidential inauguration on
January 20.
Investors, however, appeared to lack conviction, with recent
prints going in both directions. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was
seen mostly unchanged at 115.25/117.25.
South Korea's latest sovereign bonds, launched last Friday
at a price of 98.955, were being bid at 98.294.
Standard Chartered's Additional Tier 1 bonds, issued last
week, were spotted at 100.19, having fallen to as low as 99.25
on their launch.
Also in the high yield segment, New World China Land's bonds
saw yields widen about 1bp.
CDS for Korea and Samsung Electronics were relatively
unaffected on the news that prosecutors were seeking an arrest
warrant for the company's head Jay Y Lee.
Outside of credit, there were some sharp moves from the
pound sterling, which fell another 1.17% to the US dollar in
anticipation of a hard Brexit, and from the Shenzen exchange,
which was down 3.6%.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh)