HONG KONG, Jan 20 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration overnight.

"Investors tended to be more conservative ahead of Trump's inauguration, but, overall, the tone was still constructive," said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst.

He noted that supply of new issues this week had put some pressure on the secondary market.

While most issuers rushed to print deals before Friday, Hong Kong Airlines came out on the day with perpetual NC3.5 US$ bonds on receiving anchor interests following investor meetings in late November.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 0.3bp tighter at 114.40bp/115.9bp. Huarong's new 2020s were traded around reoffer price.

Beijing Capital Group's new 2020s were seen about 27bp tighter after being reoffered at 252.5bp over US Treasury on Wednesday night.

The rally came in spite of Moody's announcement that eight Chinese companies, including Beijing Capital Group, faced challenges this year in retaining their IG ratings.

"It appeared that the bond prices were boosted as few investors particularly favoured this credit," said the analyst.

The US$ notes of Yingde Gases jumped on a potential acquisition offer.

Its 2020s gained 4 points to a cash price 96.4 in afternoon trading after Air Products and Chemicals Inc confirmed in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong that it had set forth the terms of a preliminary, non-binding indication of interest to acquire for cash all of the outstanding shares of Yingde Gases at a price of HK$5.50 each. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh)