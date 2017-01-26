SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on a spillover of positive sentiment from gains in regional equity markets.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was seen at 109bp/111bp, about 1bp tighter than yesterday.

Two new high-yield notes priced yesterday put in contrasting performances in the secondary market today. China Water Affairs saw its new 5NC3 notes creep above the reoffer price of 98.92 to over 99.00.

However, Jain International Trading's newly printed 5NC3 notes were however a touch weaker at 98.5/98.75, below a reoffer price of 98.97. Analysts said the pricing at a yield of 7.375% was too tight.

"I would have liked to see a slightly better premium on those notes, but it is a unique issuer," said one high-yield trader.

Among other new issues, Vedanta's 2022s came off slight to around 100.125. The notes had good support as buyers jumped when the bonds were quoted lower.

Moody's downgrade to B2 yesterday of its rating on Reliance Communications prompted a one-point drop in its 2020s, which were seen at 100.00/100.75. The trader said there was little trade in the notes so far today.

