SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (IFR) - Asian credits were flat today as
traders chose to await clearer direction cues amid weaker
sentiment in the regional equity markets. The Hang Seng Index
was down 0.7% and the Nikkei closed 1.22% lower.
"High-grade credits in Asia were unchanged today and there
is really not much trading going on," said one trader. "There
have been no issues to drive the markets this week."
Recently priced notes were moving sideways. IBK's 2020s were
quoted at 114bp/113bp, while Siam Commercial Bank's 3.2% 2022s
were seen at 129bp/127bp, just under the reoffer spread of 130bp
over US Treasuries.
"The high-grade bonds that were priced in January were
bought mainly by real-money accounts, which take and hold.
So, you will not see much movement in their paper," said the
trader. "All the flippers and traders seem to be on the
sidelines to avoid rate volatility."
The Philippines' 2042s were still under par at 97.90/98.129,
while Shui On's 2021s were at 99.25/99.40, under reoffer of
99.834.
However, China Water's 2022s showed strong gains at
100.375/100.75 versus a reoffer price of 98.92, while Vedanta's
2022s were at 100.25, above reoffer of par.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was indicated at 111bp/113bp in
mid-afternoon, flat to yesterday's close, but tighter than this
morning, when it was spotted at 112/114bp.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)