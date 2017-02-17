HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asia credit markets turned slightly weaker on Friday as some investors took profit following strong performances earlier this week.

"There was some profit-taking pressure in the market after recent gains, but, overall, the flows were two way today and we saw some real-money accounts buying investment-grade property developers," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

He pointed out that investors still had lots of cash to deploy and expected the softness in the market to be temporary. "Demand still far outstripped supply. This week, the new issues were actually fewer than expected."

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1.39bp wider at around 102bp, still 2.5bp tighter than a week earlier.

Investors focused on new issues. Huawei's 2022s were spotted at 125.8/124.3 and its new 2027s at 157.5/155.7. Property developer Shui On's 5.70% 2021s were bid at 5.48%.

