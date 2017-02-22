BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
HONG KONG, Feb 22 (IFR) - Asian credit markets rallied substantially today, spurred on by another strong day on US markets.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was over 6bp tighter in the earlier part of the day, but eased off slightly and by the afternoon was closer to 4bp tighter at 94.00/95.833.
The sharpest movements among the index's constituents came from Hyundai Motor, which was 11bp tighter, and India's IDBI Bank, which was 10bp tighter.
Recent investment-grade issues were bid slightly higher in secondary. Korea Development Bank's three new tranches were about 1bp-2bp tighter, while Hong Kong's 10-year sukuk came in by about 3bp.
Spreads on Citic's recent 2022 and 2027 bonds each came in about 2bp.
High-yield names were also tighter. Road King's fixed-for-life perpetual rose about a tenth of a point, while yields on Future Land Development's 2020 bonds were 3bp tighter.
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14