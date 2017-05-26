HONG KONG, May 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets saw limited
activity on Friday as new issues delivered mixed performances.
Lenovo's US dollar bonds underperformed after the group
published its annual earnings report.
"There was not much activity today. Some highly rated names
traded slightly tighter and others marginally wider," said a
Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.
New issues from Chinese names were mixed after Moody's
surprise cut of China's sovereign credit rating on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the renminbi extended Thursday's 0.3% gain
against the US dollar, hitting its strongest level in more than
three months, in a sign of government support to shore up the
currency in the wake of Moody's downgrade.
China National Chemical Corp's new US$600m senior perpetual
non-call five notes held up well in secondary trading, lastly
bid at 100.8. Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group's new 2020s were
spotted at 100.7/100.8.
However, Nanyang Commercial Bank's new AT1 traded under
water, quoted at 99.5/99.7, while Beijing Gas was quoted
98.81/98.93 after being priced at par.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was flat at
90/91.
Lenovo Group's 3.875% 2022s were spotted 4bp wider after the
world's largest personal computer maker reported profit of
US$535m in the year to March on revenue that fell 4%, just
missing analyst estimates.
