ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: North Korean pressure fails to move Asian credit

SINGAPORE, July 31 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained calm today, even after North Korea tested a missile over the weekend that it claimed could reach anywhere on the US mainland.

US President Donald Trump's most visible policy response was to send a tweet saying he was disappointed in China for not putting pressure on North Korea.

South Korean credits remained untroubled by the news, with 10-year sovereign paper widening less than 1bp to 69bp over Treasuries.

"Nothing is happening in Korea 5-year CDS and it is still around 57.5bp," said a credit trader. "If there is any stress, it's not showing up."

Credit was generally stable, given that it was the last day of July and Treasuries usually do not show much direction on Mondays before the US opens.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was unchanged today, but around 1.5bp wider than Friday's close in Asia. It was seen at 82.6bp/83.4bp today.

"With yields at these levels, people who need the yield will move to the long end, but today people are generally on the sidelines at the month end," said the trader.

Vedanta Resources' 2022 bonds were unchanged, bid at a cash price of 103.5 to yield 5.6%, ahead of a proposed new US dollar offering.

Noble Group's 2022 notes gained just under two points, climbing to a cash price of 35, though many analysts still expect it may have to restructure its bonds to make its finances sustainable.

Gajah Tunggal's outstanding 2018 bonds tightened 600bp in yield terms today to 9.5%.

They jumped almost 3 points to a cash price of 99.2 after the Indonesian high-yield issuer announced it had hired banks for a proposed US dollar bond offering to refinance the old notes.