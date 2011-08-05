SINGAPORE, Aug 5 The Asian low-sulphur gas oil market strengthened on Friday as the shutdown of Formosa Petrochemicals Corp's Taiwan refinery continued to boost sentiment.

Cash premiums for the 0.05 percent sulphur gas oil grade rose for the sixth session to hit a three-month peak above $2.00 a barrel by 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed. An extended shutdown of Formosa's 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery, which produces mainly low-sulphur 0.05 percent and 10-ppm sulphur grade diesel, could significantly boost the product's cracks.

"So far you can see the impact of Formosa mainly in the low-sulphur premiums, but the shutdown is unlikely to last for more than a few weeks. The cracks hasn't strengthened that much even though crude has dumped," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

Diesel's September premium to Dubai crude edged up 14 cents to $19.35 a barrel by 0830 GMT versus the same time on Thursday, even as Brent crude fell by over $6.00 a barrel over the same time period.

However, gas oil's timespreads also extended their gains, with its August/September contango narrowing for a third straight day to its highest level since turning prompt on July 16. Market sentiment was also lifted by signs of declining inventories in the region and an open East-to-West arbitrage window.

Singapore's onshore middle distillates stocks fell to a 9-week low in the week ended Aug.3, while Japan's gas oil and jet fuel stocks dipped in the week ended July 30, according to official data from the two countries.

Trading activity was thin at the end of the week as volatile oil prices kept some players on the sidelines. At least 200,000 barrels each of the August and September gas oil swap were traded by 0830 GMT, versus 100,000 and 400,000 barrels for the two contracts in the previous session.

In the physical spot market, Glencore sold a cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil for a fourth straight session, offloading 250,000 barrels at a discount of 45 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's August swap fell $6.05 to $120.70 a barrel, while the September swap shed $6.23 to $120.84 a barrel.

- Jet swaps for August were down $6.08 to $122.12 a barrel, with the August regrade (the difference between jet and diesel prices) slipping 3 cents $1.42.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September rose 14 cents to $19.35 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks gained 14 cents to $20.95.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur widened 3 cents to 43 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grades was steady at 45 cents.

- The 0.05 percent sulphur grade premium gained 40 cents to $2.10 a barrel.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was stable at 55 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent fell $7.10 to $120.30 a barrel, while jet fuel fell $6.10 to $121.70.

* CASH DEALS: Three gas oil deals.

- Totsa sold a 150,000-barrel cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur diesel to BP for Aug. 20-24 loading at a $120.10 a barrel, equivalent to a 65-cent discount to Singapore spot quotes.

- Totsa also bought 150,000 barrels of the same grade for Aug 22-26 lifting at 40 cents below Singapore spot quotes.

- Glencore sold 250,000 barrels of diesel for Aug 20-24 loading to Trafigura at 45 cents below Singapore spot prices.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 121.50 121.90 121.70 127.80 -6.10 -4.77 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 120.10 120.50 120.30 127.40 -7.10 -5.57 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 121.00 121.40 121.20 128.25 -7.05 -5.50 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 122.65 123.05 122.85 129.55 -6.70 -5.17 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.60 -0.50 -0.55 -0.55 0.00 0.00 GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DI 2.00 2.20 2.10 1.70 +0.40 +23.5

F 3 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.40 0.50 0.45 0.45 0.00 0.00 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.53 -0.33 -0.43 -0.40 -0.03 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 120.70 126.75 -6.05 -4.77 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 120.84 127.07 -6.23 -4.90 (Reporting by Francis Kan, editing by Anthony Barker)