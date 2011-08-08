SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Asian gas oil's front-month contango narrowed for a fourth straight session on Monday, buoyed by reduced exports from Taiwan and the prospect of firmer demand from the West.

The August/September timespread rose 4 cents to minus 10 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT, its highest level since turning prompt on July 18, Reuters data showed.

The market is supported by Formosa's force majeure on exports after the closure of its 540,000-barrel per day refinery last week as buyers will be forced to seek supplies of low-sulphur diesel from other sources.

"If Formosa remains offline we should see a greater impact, although right now its coming through more in the timespreads rather than the cracks," said a Singapore-based trader.

A tighter European diesel market which has pulled Asian barrels through an open arbitrage window in recent weeks is also lifting sentiment. Relatively weak Asian prices have helped widen the gas oil's EFS spread to a discount wider than $6.00 a barrel by 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed.

The Mediterranean market remains tight due to demand from Algeria, refinery run cuts and the interruption to production at Lukoil's Burgas refinery in Bulgaria.

However, the Asian market is still saddled with relatively healthy stocks of distillates, although onshore Singapore inventories declined for the third straight week last week.

Gas oil's September crack slipped below $19 a barrel by 0830 GMT, as volatile oil prices kept some players on the sidelines, traders said. Expectations of higher imports of diesel from China for power generation have also fizzled out, putting a cap on prices, they added.

Trading activity was relatively thin ahead of a public holiday in Singapore on Tuesday. At least 350,000 barrels of August gas oil swaps transacted by 0830 GMT, with Glencore selling 200,000 barrels. China's Brightoil Petroleum, a new entrant in the middle distillates arena, sold another 50,000 barrels.

Glencore was also the seller in the sole physical deal done, offloading 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil to BP at 45 cents a barrel below Singapore spot quotes.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's August swap fell 12 cents to $120.58 a barrel, while the September swap shed 16 cents to $120.68 a barrel.

- Jet swaps for August were down 14 cent to $121.98 a barrel, with the August regrade (the difference between jet and diesel prices) slipping 2 cents $1.40.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September lost 73 cents to $18.62 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks fell 71 cents to $20.31.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 3 cents to 40 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade was steady at 45 cents.

- The 0.05 percent sulphur grade premium shed 5 cents to $2.05 a barrel.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was steady at 55 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent fell 10 cents to $120.20 a barrel, while jet fuel lost the same amount to $121.60.

* CASH DEALS: One gas oil deal.

- Glencore sold a 150,000-barrel cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur diesel to BP for Aug. 23-27 loading at 45 cents below Singapore spot quotes.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 121.40 121.8 121.6 121.7 -0.10 -0.08

0 0 0 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 120.00 120.4 120.2 120.3 -0.10 -0.08

0 0 0 Gas Oil GO25-SIN 120.85 121.2 121.0 121.2 -0.15 -0.12 0.25% 5 5 0 Gas Oil GO005-SIN 122.45 122.8 122.6 122.8 -0.20 -0.16 0.05% 5 5 5 Jet/Kero JET-SIN-DIF -0.60 -0.50 -0.55 -0.55 0.00 0.00 Diff GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DI 2.00 2.10 2.05 2.10 -0.05 -2.38

F GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.40 0.50 0.45 0.45 0.00 0.00 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.50 -0.30 -0.40 -0.43 +0.03 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 120.5 120.7 -0.12 -0.10

8 0 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 120.6 120.8 -0.16 -0.13

8 4 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Alison Birrane)