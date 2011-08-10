SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Asian gas oil's front-month timespread weakened for the first
time in five sessions on Wednesday, weighed down by ample supplies in the region.
The August/September contract fell 5 cents to minus 20 cents a barrel, while
September/October was down 4 cents to a contango of 10 cents, Reuters data showed.
Japanese stocks of middle distillates rose by around 5 percent in the week ended Aug. 6,
government data showed on Wednesday. In China, imports of oil products in July fell 9.4 percent
from June to 3.08 million tonnes, even after the government lowered import duties for diesel and
jet kerosene to zero.
London-listed trader Glencore is also storing gas oil on a supertanker it chartered last
month after having accumulated at least 3.75 million barrels of the refined product in July.
"The market at around minus 20 cents reflects fair value. It was moving towards parity
earlier, and that didn't seem realistic considering the supply that is being stored," said a
Singapore-based distillates trader.
The market was also hit by the fact that east-west arbitrage was closed for most players,
traders said.
"It probably closed after Formosa's shutdown. Most of the August cargoes were probably fixed
when it was open, but there will be very few September cargoes headed West," said another
trader.
Taiwan's Formosa declared a force majeure on oil products exports last week after the
closure of its 540,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery due to a fire. While the lost of supply
from Formosa is fundamentally bullish for Asian gas oil in the short term, it comes at a time
when the market is reasonably well supplied, analysts said.
"With an exportable surplus of 390,000 bpd, for example, South Korea's refiners are well
placed to pick up the slack in regional supply," said energy consultants Energy Security
Analysis in a report.
"We have made some upward adjustments to Singapore gasoil-Dubai spreads, now forecast to
average $18.80 per barrel in August-September before rising to $19 per barrel in the fourth
quarter," it added.
Gas oil's September crack spread rose 14 cents to a premium of $18.76 a barrel to Dubai
crude by 0830 GMT, boosted by sharply lower crude prices overnight.
Swaps trading volumes were thin after Tuesday's public holiday in Singapore as some players
stayed on the sidelines in the face of volatile prices.
At least 100,000 barrels of August/September, 50,000 barrels of September/October and 50,000
barrels of the August fixed-price swap were seen traded during the pricing window.
Only one deal was concluded in the physical spot market, with Hin Leong selling 250,000
barrels of gas oil to Totsa. The Singapore trader had accumulated over 3 million barrels of the
physical product last month.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's August swap fell $1.73 to $118.85 a barrel, while the September
swap shed $1.63 to $119.05 a barrel.
- Jet swaps for August were down $1.68 to $120.30 a barrel, with the August regrade (the
difference between jet and diesel prices) edging up 5 cents $1.45.
* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September gained 14 cents to $18.76 a barrel over Dubai crude.
- Jet fuel cracks added 44 cents to $20.71.
* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur widened 15 cents to
55 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade was steady at 45 cents.
- The 0.05 percent sulphur grade premium was flat at $2.05 a barrel.
- Jet fuel's cash discount edged up 3 cents to 52 cents.
* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent fell
$1.80 to $118.40 a barrel, while jet fuel lost $1.50 to $120.10.
* CASH DEALS: One gas oil deal.
- Glencore sold a 250,000 barrel cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur diesel to Totsa for Sept. 4-8
loading at 35 cents below August average prices.
PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG
Jet/Kero JET-SIN 119.90 120.30 120.10 121.60 -1.50 -1.23
Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 118.20 118.60 118.40 120.20 -1.80 -1.50
Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 119.20 119.60 119.40 121.05 -1.65 -1.36
Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 119.80 120.20 120.00 122.65 -2.65 -2.16
Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.62 -0.42 -0.52 -0.55 +0.03 n.a.
GO 0.005 Diff GO005-SIN-DI 2.00 2.10 2.05 2.05 0.00 0.00
F
GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.40 0.50 0.45 0.45 0.00 0.00
GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.65 -0.45 -0.55 -0.40 -0.15 n.a.
GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 118.85 133.45 -14.60 -10.94
GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 119.05 133.16 -14.11 -10.60
(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Jane Baird)