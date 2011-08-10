SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Asian gas oil's front-month timespread weakened for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, weighed down by ample supplies in the region.

The August/September contract fell 5 cents to minus 20 cents a barrel, while September/October was down 4 cents to a contango of 10 cents, Reuters data showed.

Japanese stocks of middle distillates rose by around 5 percent in the week ended Aug. 6, government data showed on Wednesday. In China, imports of oil products in July fell 9.4 percent from June to 3.08 million tonnes, even after the government lowered import duties for diesel and jet kerosene to zero.

London-listed trader Glencore is also storing gas oil on a supertanker it chartered last month after having accumulated at least 3.75 million barrels of the refined product in July.

"The market at around minus 20 cents reflects fair value. It was moving towards parity earlier, and that didn't seem realistic considering the supply that is being stored," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

The market was also hit by the fact that east-west arbitrage was closed for most players, traders said.

"It probably closed after Formosa's shutdown. Most of the August cargoes were probably fixed when it was open, but there will be very few September cargoes headed West," said another trader.

Taiwan's Formosa declared a force majeure on oil products exports last week after the closure of its 540,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery due to a fire. While the lost of supply from Formosa is fundamentally bullish for Asian gas oil in the short term, it comes at a time when the market is reasonably well supplied, analysts said.

"With an exportable surplus of 390,000 bpd, for example, South Korea's refiners are well placed to pick up the slack in regional supply," said energy consultants Energy Security Analysis in a report.

"We have made some upward adjustments to Singapore gasoil-Dubai spreads, now forecast to average $18.80 per barrel in August-September before rising to $19 per barrel in the fourth quarter," it added.

Gas oil's September crack spread rose 14 cents to a premium of $18.76 a barrel to Dubai crude by 0830 GMT, boosted by sharply lower crude prices overnight.

Swaps trading volumes were thin after Tuesday's public holiday in Singapore as some players stayed on the sidelines in the face of volatile prices.

At least 100,000 barrels of August/September, 50,000 barrels of September/October and 50,000 barrels of the August fixed-price swap were seen traded during the pricing window.

Only one deal was concluded in the physical spot market, with Hin Leong selling 250,000 barrels of gas oil to Totsa. The Singapore trader had accumulated over 3 million barrels of the physical product last month.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's August swap fell $1.73 to $118.85 a barrel, while the September swap shed $1.63 to $119.05 a barrel.

- Jet swaps for August were down $1.68 to $120.30 a barrel, with the August regrade (the difference between jet and diesel prices) edging up 5 cents $1.45.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September gained 14 cents to $18.76 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks added 44 cents to $20.71.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur widened 15 cents to 55 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade was steady at 45 cents.

- The 0.05 percent sulphur grade premium was flat at $2.05 a barrel.

- Jet fuel's cash discount edged up 3 cents to 52 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent fell $1.80 to $118.40 a barrel, while jet fuel lost $1.50 to $120.10.

* CASH DEALS: One gas oil deal.

- Glencore sold a 250,000 barrel cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur diesel to Totsa for Sept. 4-8 loading at 35 cents below August average prices.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 119.90 120.30 120.10 121.60 -1.50 -1.23 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 118.20 118.60 118.40 120.20 -1.80 -1.50 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 119.20 119.60 119.40 121.05 -1.65 -1.36 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 119.80 120.20 120.00 122.65 -2.65 -2.16 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.62 -0.42 -0.52 -0.55 +0.03 n.a. GO 0.005 Diff GO005-SIN-DI 2.00 2.10 2.05 2.05 0.00 0.00

F GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.40 0.50 0.45 0.45 0.00 0.00 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.65 -0.45 -0.55 -0.40 -0.15 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 118.85 133.45 -14.60 -10.94 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 119.05 133.16 -14.11 -10.60 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Jane Baird)