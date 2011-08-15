SINGAPORE, Aug 15 The Asian gas oil market was steady on Monday, as market participants watched for signs of Chinese diesel imports and the restart of Formosa's refinery in Taiwan to determine the direction of prices.

Gas oil's front-month September crack shed 18 cents to $18.73 a barrel, while the August/September contango, which expires today, narrowed 5 cents to 11 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT.

Trading volume in the swaps market was thin at the start of the week, with 50,000 barrels of the September fixed-price swap done at $121.90 a barrel by 0830 GMT. Another 50,000 barrels each of the September/October, October/November and September regrade contracts were transacted.

"The market is very quiet today after last week's volatility. Everyone is watching Formosa to see how quickly they can come back online," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

Although Formosa has said it is ready to start up on Aug. 20 pending government approval, it was not immediately clear when Asia's fifth largest refinery will be able to fully restore its diesel exports, estimated at 800,000 tonnes a month.

In China, lower prices have renewed speculation that domestic refiners might start importing diesel to deal with power shortages in the country. While power shortfalls during the summer have not been as severe as first expected, the peak consumption season is not over yet.

Power use normally surges in August, and as a period of high temperatures known as the "autumn tiger" approaches, air conditioner use in big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai is set to occupy more than 40 percent of the total power load in the coming weeks.

China's senior energy official, Liu Tienan, said in remarks published last week that the country was "preparing for the worst", with hydro output still uncertain.

However, persistently high stockpiles of fuel in the region continued to weigh on sentiment, with Singapore onshore inventories of middle distillates climbing above 14 million barrels last week.

Gas oil's cash differential strengthened after Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil to BP at higher price levels. The Singapore trader has sold almost one million barrels of gas oil in the physical spot market so far this month.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's August swap rose 72 cents to $121.80 a barrel, while the September swap gained 67 cents to $121.91 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for August were up 77 cents to $123.70 a barrel, with the August regrade (the difference between jet and diesel prices) climbing 5 cents to $1.90.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September fell 18 cents to $18.73 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks lost 26 cents to $20.73.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 17 cents to 38 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade rose 15 cents to 55 cents. The premium for the 0.05 percent sulphur grade was also higher at $2.08, up 8 cents.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was flat at 43 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent rose 90 cents to $121.50 a barrel, while jet fuel gained $1.00 to $123.70.

* CASH DEALS: Two gas oil deals.

- Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent gas oil to BP for Sep 10-14 loading at a discount of 30 cents to Aug 15-31 average prices.

- ConocoPhillips sold 150,000 barrels of 500-ppm sulphur gas oil to Shell at $2.10/barrel above Singapore spot quotes for Aug 30-Sep 3 loading.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 123.50 123.90 123.70 122.70 +1.00 +0.81 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 121.30 121.70 121.50 120.60 +0.90 +0.75 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 122.20 122.60 122.40 121.55 +0.85 +0.70 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 123.75 124.15 123.95 123.15 +0.80 +0.65 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.53 -0.33 -0.43 -0.43 0.00 0.00 GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.98 2.18 2.08 2.00 +0.08 +4.00 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.45 0.65 0.55 0.40 +0.15 +37.50 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.48 -0.28 -0.38 -0.55 +0.17 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 121.80 121.08 +0.72 +0.59 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 121.91 121.24 +0.67 +0.55

(Reporting by Francis Kan)