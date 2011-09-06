SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Asian gas oil's prompt timespread strengthened on Tuesday, lifted by firm European demand for heating fuel ahead of winter that could draw more Asian barrels west.

The product's September/October timespread was valued at a backwardation of 9 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT, up 5 cents, after moving into positive territoty a day earlier.

Gas oil's prompt October crack spread was steady, inching down 1 cent to $17.79 a barrel.

"Strong European demand for heating and transport fuel is helping support the market, although that can change if the debt crisis blows up," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

Trading volume was thin in the swaps market, with 150,000 barrels of September gas oil swap done at $123.75-$123.90 during the pricing window. Another 50,000 barrels of the September/Ocotber contract changed hands at 10 cents a barrel.

A further 150,000 barrels of the September jet fuel swap transacted at $124.40-$124.50 a barrel.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap slipped 53 cents to $123.75 a barrel, while the October swap was 58 cents lower at $123.66 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September and October also dipped 45-46 cents to $124.65 and $125.09 a barrel respectively, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, edged up 7 cents to 90 cents.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October held steady at $17.79 a barrel over Dubai crude, down 1 cent.

- Jet fuel cracks inched up 11 cents to $19.22 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 4 cents to 16 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur and 0.05 percent sulphur grades dipped 3-5 cents to 85 cents and $1.55 a barrel, respectively.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was flat at 45 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent was 55 cents lower at $123.55 a barrel, while jet fuel lost 45 cents o $124.35.

* CASH DEALS: Four gas oil deals, no jet fuel deal.

- Glencore bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from Brightoil for Sept. 24-28 lifting at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from Brightoil for Sept. 21-25 lifting at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- BP bought 250,000 barrels of 10ppm sulphur grade from SPC for Sept. 29-Oct. 3 loading at a premium of $2.90 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from BP for Sept. 21-25 loading at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes. PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHANGE %

CHANGE Spot Jet/Kero JET-SIN 124.15 124.55 124.35 124.80 -0.45 -0.36 Spot Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 123.35 123.75 123.55 124.10 -0.55 -0.44 Spot Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 124.35 124.75 124.55 125.15 -0.60 -0.48 Spot Gas Oil 0.005% GO005-SIN 125.05 125.45 125.25 125.85 -0.60 -0.48 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.55 -0.35 -0.45 -0.45 0.00 0.00 GO 0.005 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.50 1.60 1.55 1.60 -0.05 -3.13 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.80 0.90 0.85 0.88 -0.03 -3.41 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.26 -0.06 -0.16 -0.20 0.04 -20.00 GO Swap Month 1 GOSGSWMc1 123.75 124.28 -0.53 -0.43 GO Swap Month 2 GOSGSWMc2 123.66 124.24 -0.58 -0.47

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Anthony Barker)