UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Asian gas oil's prompt timespread strengthened on Tuesday, lifted by firm European demand for heating fuel ahead of winter that could draw more Asian barrels west.
The product's September/October timespread was valued at a backwardation of 9 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT, up 5 cents, after moving into positive territoty a day earlier.
Gas oil's prompt October crack spread was steady, inching down 1 cent to $17.79 a barrel.
"Strong European demand for heating and transport fuel is helping support the market, although that can change if the debt crisis blows up," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.
Trading volume was thin in the swaps market, with 150,000 barrels of September gas oil swap done at $123.75-$123.90 during the pricing window. Another 50,000 barrels of the September/Ocotber contract changed hands at 10 cents a barrel.
A further 150,000 barrels of the September jet fuel swap transacted at $124.40-$124.50 a barrel.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap slipped 53 cents to $123.75 a barrel, while the October swap was 58 cents lower at $123.66 a barrel.
- Jet fuel swaps for September and October also dipped 45-46 cents to $124.65 and $125.09 a barrel respectively, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, edged up 7 cents to 90 cents.
* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October held steady at $17.79 a barrel over Dubai crude, down 1 cent.
- Jet fuel cracks inched up 11 cents to $19.22 a barrel.
* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 4 cents to 16 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur and 0.05 percent sulphur grades dipped 3-5 cents to 85 cents and $1.55 a barrel, respectively.
- Jet fuel's cash discount was flat at 45 cents.
* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent was 55 cents lower at $123.55 a barrel, while jet fuel lost 45 cents o $124.35.
* CASH DEALS: Four gas oil deals, no jet fuel deal.
- Glencore bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from Brightoil for Sept. 24-28 lifting at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.
- Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from Brightoil for Sept. 21-25 lifting at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.
- BP bought 250,000 barrels of 10ppm sulphur grade from SPC for Sept. 29-Oct. 3 loading at a premium of $2.90 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.
- Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from BP for Sept. 21-25 loading at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes. PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHANGE %
CHANGE Spot Jet/Kero JET-SIN 124.15 124.55 124.35 124.80 -0.45 -0.36 Spot Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 123.35 123.75 123.55 124.10 -0.55 -0.44 Spot Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 124.35 124.75 124.55 125.15 -0.60 -0.48 Spot Gas Oil 0.005% GO005-SIN 125.05 125.45 125.25 125.85 -0.60 -0.48 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.55 -0.35 -0.45 -0.45 0.00 0.00 GO 0.005 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.50 1.60 1.55 1.60 -0.05 -3.13 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.80 0.90 0.85 0.88 -0.03 -3.41 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.26 -0.06 -0.16 -0.20 0.04 -20.00 GO Swap Month 1 GOSGSWMc1 123.75 124.28 -0.53 -0.43 GO Swap Month 2 GOSGSWMc2 123.66 124.24 -0.58 -0.47
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.