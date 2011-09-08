SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Asia's gas oil market physical cash discount strengthened to an over 3-month high near parity on Thursday, as sentiment got a boost from data showing lower distillates stocks in Singapore over the past week.

The discount for 0.5 percent sulphur grade narrowed 9 cents to 5 cents a barrel, lifted by Hin Leong buying two cargoes at higher price levels during the pricing window.

Hin Leong has bought almost 700,000 barrels of the high-sulphur gas oil at progressively higher differentials since the start of the week. The physical spot market has strengthened in line with the prompt September/October timespread, which neared a 4-month high on a day earlier, before easing 2 cents to 10 cent a barrel on Thursday.

"Hin Leong has been buying cargoes everyday this week, and helping to push narrow the cash diffs to parity," said a Singapore-based trader.

Gas oil's October crack was steady at $17.45 a barrel, down 5 cents to $17.45, while the November crack edged up 2 cents to $17.83 a barrel.

Government data released on Wednesday showed Singapore's onshore stocks of diesel and jet fuel falling 9.6 percent to a 15-week low just below 12 million barrels.

However, the jet fuel market stayed weak, with its September premium to gas oil steady at 70 cents a barrel on lacklustre demand and high inventories in Japan, traders said.

There was heavy activity in the swaps market, with 500,000 barrels of gas oil's September swap and 200,000 barrels of the October swap changing hands during the pricing window. Another 450,000 barrels of the September/October timespread were done at 11-15 cents a barrel.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap rose 90 cents to $127.05 a barrel, while the October swap was 92 cents higher at $126.95 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September gained 90 cents to $127.75, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, was steady at 70 cents.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October slipped 5 cents to $17.45 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel's October crack fell by the same amount to $18.70 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 9 cents to 5 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade rose 7 cents to 90 cents. The 0.05 percent sulphur grade was up 10 cents to $1.65.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was flat at 45 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent was $1.00 higher at $126.95 a barrel, while jet fuel rose 65 cents to $127.25.

* CASH DEALS: Two gas oil deals, no jet fuel deal.

- Hin Leong bought 180,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from BP for Sep 23-27 lifting at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- Hin Leong bought another 180,000 barrels of the same grade from Shell for Sep 23-27 lifting at parity to Singapore spot quotes. PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 127.05 127.45 127.25 126.60 +0.65 +0.51 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 126.75 127.15 126.95 125.95 +1.00 +0.79 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 127.70 128.10 127.90 126.95 +0.95 +0.75 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 128.45 128.85 128.65 127.85 +0.80 +0.63 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.80 -0.60 -0.70 -0.45 -0.25 n.a. GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.55 1.75 1.65 1.55 +0.10 +6.45 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.80 1.00 0.90 0.83 +0.07 +8.43 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.15 0.05 -0.05 -0.14 +0.09 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 127.05 126.15 +0.90 +0.71 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 126.95 126.03 +0.92 +0.73

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by William Hardy)