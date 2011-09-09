SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Asian gas oil's front-month timespread rose to four-month high on Friday as market participants weighed the impact of a rare import of diesel from China.

PetroChina , China's second-largest state refiner, purchased two diesel cargoes for September to replenish thinning domestic stocks after heavy regular maintenance and refinery accidents cut production, traders said on Friday.

Traders said the volumes reported were relatively small, although the market may receive a boost if this heralds the beginning of more imports from the world's biggest energy consumer.

"We have to wait and see whether this is just a one-off or will there be more regular imports," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

Gas oil's September/October grade edged up 4 cents to a backwardation of 14 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT, its highest level since May 31.

The discount for 0.5 percent sulphur grade widened 5 cents to 10 cents a barrel, as traders Hin Leong and Glencore continued their buying spree during the pricing window.

Hin Leong has bought over 1 million barrels of the high-sulphur gas oil this week, while Glencore has picked up 800,000 barrels of the same grade since the start of the month.

Traders said the market was also supported by heavy buying from Indonesia, as well as an open arbitrage window to the west.

Trading activity in the swaps market was focussed on the timespreads, with 500,000 barrels of the September/October contract traded at 13-15 cents. Another 50,000 barrels each of the November/December and January/February timespreads were also done.

There were also heavier than usual activity in the regrade, with JP Morgan buying 200,000 barrels of the September contract and J Aron picking up 100,000 barrels of the October contract.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap fell 90 cents to $126.15 a barrel, while the October swap was 94 cents lower at $126.01 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September shed 75 cents to $127.00, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, gained 15 cents to 85 cents.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October dipped 16 cents to $17.29 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel's October crack lost 6 cents to $18.64 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur widened 5 cents to 10 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade fell 15 cents to 75 cents. The 0.05 percent sulphur grade was flat at a premium of $1.65.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was steady at 70 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent was $1.00 lower at $125.95 a barrel, while jet fuel lost 75 cents to $126.50.

* CASH DEALS: Four 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil deals, no jet fuel deal.

- Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels from BP for Sep 24-28 lifting at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- Hin Leong bought another 180,000 barrels from Shell for Sep 24-28 lifting at parity to Singapore spot quotes.

- Glencore bought 150,000 barrels from ConocoPhillips for Sep 24-28 delivery at a discount of 35 cents a barrel.

- The Swiss trader bought another 175,000 barrels from Shell at a discount of 20 cents for Oct 5-9 lifting. PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 126.30 126.70 126.50 127.25 -0.75 -0.59 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 125.75 126.15 125.95 126.95 -1.00 -0.79 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 126.65 127.05 126.85 127.90 -1.05 -0.82 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 127.55 127.95 127.75 128.65 -0.90 -0.70 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.80 -0.60 -0.70 -0.70 0.00 0.00 GO 0.005 Diff GO005-SIN-DI 1.55 1.75 1.65 1.65 0.00 0.00

F GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.65 0.85 0.75 0.90 -0.15 -16.67 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.20 0.00 -0.10 -0.05 -0.05 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 126.15 127.05 -0.90 -0.71 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 126.01 126.95 -0.94 -0.74

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Manash Goswami)