SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Asia's gas oil market strengthened on Monday, with the product's cash discount nearing parity amid heavy volume in the physical spot market.

Some eight trades were concluded, with JP Morgan joining Glencore and Hin Leong as the dominant buyers in the pricing window.

In total, the three traders bought over 1 million barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil at differentials ranging from minus 15 cents to parity, up from a value of minus 10 cents last Friday.

Glencore and Hin Leong have together bought almost 3 million barrels of the high-sulphur gas oil this month.

Market sentiment has been lifted by signs of rising Indonesian demand, the emergence of Chinese imports and an open arbitrage window to the West, traders said.

"The big story now is Indonesia. They bought around 1.2 million barrels for September, and are now looking for October cargoes," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

Traders said Indonesia could be looking for another 600,000 barrels of gas oil for October delivery.

PetroChina , China's second-largest state refiner, purchased two diesel cargoes for September to replenish thinning domestic stocks after heavy regular maintenance and refinery accidents cut production, traders said on Friday.

Gas oil cracks were steady, with the October spread edging up 4 cents to $17.33, while the September/October timespread added 2 cents to 16 cents a barrel, a four-month high.

In the swaps market, 300,000 barrels of the gas oil September swap and 250,000 barrels of the October contract were traded, while 200,000 barrels of the September/October timespread changed hands during the pricing window.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap fell $4.25 to $121.90 a barrel, while the October swap shed $4.27 to $121.74 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September lost $4.20 to $122.80, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, gained 5 cents to 90 cents.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October inched up 4 cents to $17.33 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel's October crack rose 19 cents to $18.83 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 5 cents to 5 cents a barrel, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade gained 5 cents to 80 cents. The 0.05 percent sulphur grade climbed 25 cents to a premium of $1.90.

- Jet fuel's cash discount edged up 5 cents to 65 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent was $4.20 lower at $121.75 a barrel, while jet fuel lost $4.10 to $122.40.

* CASH DEALS: Seven gas oil deals, no jet fuel deal.

- JP Morgan bought two 150,000-barrel cargoes of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from Brightoil for Sep 27-Oct 1 and Oct 2-6 lifting at a discount of 15 cents and a discount of 5 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes, respectively.

- The investment bank bought another 150,000 barrels of the same grade from Shell for Sep 29-Oct 3 lifting at parity.

- Glencore bought two 150,000 barrel parcels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil for Sep 30-Oct 4 and OCt 7-11 lifting from Brightoil and Shell, respectively, at a discount of 10 cents for both cargoes.

- The Swiss trader purchased another 150,000 barrels for Sep 27-Oct 1 loading from ConocoPhillips at a 15-cent discount.

- Hin Leong bought 250,000 barrels of the high-sulphur grade from BP for Oct 1-5 lifting at parity to Singapore spot quotes.

- ConocoPhillips sold 150,000 barrels of 0.05 percent sulphur gas oil to Shell for Sep 27-Oct 1 delivery at a premium of $1.90 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes. PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 122.20 122.6 122.4 126.5 -4.10 -3.24

0 0 0 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 121.55 121.9 121.7 125.9 -4.20 -3.33

5 5 5 Gas Oil GO25-SIN 122.40 122.8 122.6 126.8 -4.25 -3.35 0.25% 0 0 5 Gas Oil GO005-SIN 123.50 123.9 123.7 127.7 -4.05 -3.17 0.05% 0 0 5 Jet/Kero JET-SIN-DIF -0.75 -0.55 -0.65 -0.70 +0.05 n.a. Diff GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DI 1.80 2.00 1.90 +1.65 +0.25 15.15

F GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.70 0.90 0.80 +0.75 +0.05 6.67 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.15 0.05 -0.05 -0.10 +0.05 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 121.9 126.1 -4.25 -3.37

0 5 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 121.7 126.0 -4.27 -3.39

4 1 (Reporting by Francis Kan; editing by James Jukwey)