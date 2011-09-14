SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Asia's gas oil market strengthened on Wednesday, with the prompt timespread hitting a five-month high, as sentiment received a boost after Singapore trader Hin Leong continued its buying spree in the physical spot market at higher prices.

The September/October contract was valued at a backwardation of 50 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT, up 20 cents from a day earlier, Reuters data showed. The October/November timespread, which becomes the front-month contract on Friday, was up 3 cents to a contango of 1 cent a barrel.

Hin Leong snapped up all four 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil cargoes concluded during the pricing window, totalling 630,000 barrels, at a premium of 10-30 cents a barrel, up from parity a day earlier.

"Hin Leong has pushed the diff all the way this month, the question is where are all the cargoes headed. It could feed some of the Indonesian demand we are seeing," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

The purchases helped push the benchmark grade's cash differential into positive territory and its highest level in over four months. Hin Leong has accumulated over 2 million barrels since the start of the month.

The October crack was also higher, rebounding by 18 cents to $16.52 after losing almost a dollar a day earlier.

Gains were capped by data showing Japanese gas oil exports more than doubled to over 300,000 barrels per day in the week ended Sep 10.

In the swaps market, at least 150,000 barrels of the gas oil September swap were done at $122.10-$122.20 a barrel, down from 450,000 barrels a day earlier. Another 200,000 barrels of the September/October timespread changed hands at 45 cents a barrel.

There was heavy captivity in the regrade, with 300,000 barrels of the October contract transacted at $1.80-$1.85, and 50,000 barrels of the September spread done at $1 a barrel.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap fell 30 cents to $122.20 a barrel, while the October swap lost 50 cents to $121.70 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September shed 30 cents to $123.10, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, was steady at 90 cents for a third session.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October added 18 cents to $16.52 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel's October crack climbed 28 cents to $18.27 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The differential for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur rose 25 cents to a premium of 25 cents a barrel, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade gained 20 cents to $1.00. The 0.05 percent sulphur grade was 15 cents higher at a premium of $2.10.

- Jet fuel's cash discount added 5 cents to 50 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent was 10 cents lower at $122.25 a barrel, while jet fuel rose 10 cents to $122.85.

* CASH DEALS: Four 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil deals, no jet fuel trades.

- Hin Leong bought two 150,000-barrel cargoes from Brightoil for Sep 29-Oct 3 and Oct 9-13 lifting at a premium of 10 cents and 20 cents respectively.

- The Singapore trader bought another two cargoes totalling 330,000 barrels from Shell for Sep 29-Oct 3 and Oct 8-12 lifting at a premium of 30 cents and 20 cents, respectively.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 122.65 123.05 122.85 122.75 +0.10 +0.08 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 122.05 122.45 122.25 122.35 -0.10 -0.08 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 122.75 123.05 122.90 123.20 -0.30 -0.24 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 123.85 124.25 124.05 124.30 -0.25 -0.20 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.60 -0.40 -0.50 -0.55 +0.05 n.a. GO 0.005 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 2.00 2.20 2.10 1.95 +0.15 +7.69 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.90 1.10 1.00 0.80 +0.20 +25.00 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF 0.15 0.35 0.25 0.00 +0.25 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 122.20 122.50 -0.30 -0.24 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 121.70 122.20 -0.50 -0.41 (Reporting by Francis Kan; editing by William Hardy)