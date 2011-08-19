SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Asian gas oil was steady on Friday as extreme volatility in oil markets dissuaded traders from taking positions ahead of the weekend.

Diesel's front-month crack was unchanged at $17.93 a barrel by 0830 GMT, staying below $18 a barrel for a second session. The September/October and October/November contangos both slipped 2 cents, Reuters data showed.

Only 100,000 barrels of the September fixed-price swap were seen traded at $119.10 a barrel during the pricing window. One deal was concluded in the physical spot market, with Glencore picking up one cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil at lower price levels.

Traders continued to look for clues as to when Taiwan Formosa Petrochemical Corp's 540,00 barrels-per-day refinery in Mailiao would re-start, a move that would likely depress the market.

The restart date is unclear as safety checks are still pending, a local government official said on Friday. Formosa has to undergo checks by an independent assessor before the government will carry out a review to decide if the complex is safe to come back online, the official from the Yunlin provincial government said.

Fundamentally, the middle distillates market remains weak due to high inventories, although there has been renewed talk that China might soon import diesel to meet domestic demand, traders said.

"There's some talk that they have been given the mandate to import diesel, probably for September or October cargoes," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

Crude oil prices extended their losses on Friday, after sharp losses a day earlier saw Brent crude losing almost $4 a barrel, on weak economic data that added to expectations the world would head back into recession and oil demand could shrink.

In tender news, India's MRPL is seeking 50,000 tonnes of gas oil and 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for mid-September delivery via tenders which close on Aug. 23 and are valid until a day later.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap fell $3.95 to $119.05 a barrel, while the October swap shed $3.97 to $119.14 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September lost $4.05 to $121.25 a barrel, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, dipped 10 cents to $2.20.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September was flat at $17.93 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks slipped 10 cents to $20.13 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur widened 13 cents to 38 cents, while the premiums for the 0.25 percent and 0.05 percent sulphur grades were steady at 60 cents and $2.10 a barrel, respectively.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was unchanged at 43 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent fell $4.10 to $118.65 a barrel, while jet fuel lost $3.50 to $121.30.

* CASH DEALS: Glencore bought 150,000 barrels of gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur content from Barclays Capital for Sept. 3-7 lifting at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 121.10 121.5 121.3 124.8 -3.50 -2.80

0 0 0 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 118.45 118.8 118.6 122.7 -4.10 -3.34

5 5 5 Gas Oil GO25-SIN 119.45 119.8 119.6 123.6 -3.95 -3.20 0.25% 5 5 0 Gas Oil GO005-SIN 120.95 121.3 121.1 125.1 -3.95 -3.16 0.05% 5 5 0 Jet/Kero JET-SIN-DIF -0.53 -0.33 -0.43 -0.43 0.00 0.00 Diff GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 2.00 2.20 2.10 2.10 0.00 0.00 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.50 0.70 0.60 0.60 0.00 0.00 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.48 -0.28 -0.38 -0.25 -0.13 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 119.0 123.0 -3.95 -3.21

5 0 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 119.1 123.1 -3.97 -3.22

4 1

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)