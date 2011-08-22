SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Asian gas oil cracks slipped further below $18 a barrel to a near two-month low on Monday, as the partial restart of Formosa Petrochemical Corp's refinery in Taiwan added to concerns of persistently high supplies in the region.

Formosa restarted one of the three crude distillation units (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery after it was completely shut following a fire at a secondary unit at the end of July, traders said on Monday.

But it was not immediately clear when Asia's fifth-largest refinery would be able fully to restore its diesel and gasoline exports, estimated at 800,000 tonnes a month and 210,000-240,000 tonnes a month, respectively.

"We probably won't see anything significant in terms of exports until September at the earliest," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

However, gas oil's timespreads strengthened amid heavy buying interest, with the September/October contango narrowing to 3 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT, up 6 cents. The October/November contract rose 5 cents to parity.

At least 500,000 barrels of Sep/Oct were transacted at a contango of 3-5 cents, while 250,000 barrels of Oct/Nov concluded at minus 1 cent to parity during the pricing window.

The market is also watching for signs of diesel imports into China, possibly as a result of higher domestic demand and lower oil prices, traders said.

"There may be some stockpiling in August and September by manufacturers who receive orders for the year-end and Chinese New Year," said another trader. The lifting of a fishing ban in some regions of China could also see a rise in diesel consumption, he added.

China's diesel imports in July fell by more than 50 percent to 160,000 tonnes, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous month, official data showed on Monday.

However, traders have said that import figures are not an accurate reflection of real shipments as most of them mostly come from bonded storage.

In the physical spot market, gas oil's cash differentials strengthened on the back of a sole deal done at higher prices.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap rose 85 cents to $119.90 a barrel, while the October swap added 79 cents to $119.93 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September gained 80 cents to $122.05 a barrel, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, dipped 5 cents to $2.15.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September slipped 8 cents to $17.83 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks edged down 13 cents to $20.00 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 8 cents to 30 cents, while the premiums for the 0.25 percent and 0.05 percent sulphur grades both gained 10 cents to 70 cents and $2.20 a barrel, respectively.

- Jet fuel's cash discount was unchanged at 43 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent rose 95 cents to $119.60 a barrel, while jet fuel gained 30 cents to $121.60.

* CASH DEALS: Brightoil bought 150,000 barrels of gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur content from Shell for Sept. 17-21 lifting at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 121.40 121.80 121.60 121.30 +0.30 +0.25 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 119.40 119.80 119.60 118.65 +0.95 +0.80 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 120.40 120.80 120.60 119.65 +0.95 +0.79 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 121.90 122.30 122.10 121.15 +0.95 +0.78 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.53 -0.33 -0.43 -0.43 0.00 0.00 GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 2.10 2.30 2.20 2.10 +0.10 +4.76 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.60 0.80 0.70 0.60 +0.10 +16.67 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.40 -0.20 -0.30 -0.38 +0.08 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 119.90 119.05 +0.85 +0.71 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 119.93 119.14 +0.79 +0.66

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Alison Birrane)