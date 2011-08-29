SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Asia's gas oil market strengthened on Monday, with the cracks rising for the first time in nine sessions on signs of firmer demand from Indonesia.

The front-month September crack gained 36 cents to $17.65 by 0830 GMT. The product's prompt September/October contango edged up 4 cents to 14 cents a barrel.

Indonesia has reportedly bought up to 1.2 million barrels of 0.35 percent sulphur gas oil for September delivery, helping to prop up a market that has been weighed down in recent weeks by high supplies and lacklustre demand.

"We heard a lot went into Indonesia, and that's helping to give some support to the market," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

The September crack had fallen by almost a dollar since turning prompt on Aug 16 before Monday's rise, Reuters data showed.

But gains this week are likely to be capped by the return online of a crude unit at PetroChina's largest refinery on Monday. The unit is expected to begin normal operations by the end of this month, an industry source said.

The 200,000 barrel-per-day unit, about half of the Dalian plant's capacity, was shut following a fire on July 16 in the heat exchanger. However, the six-week outage plus major overhauls to other units may force PetroChina to look for diesel from overseas to replenish stocks.

"The company may consider importing for September," said a source familiar with PetroChina's product flows. The source declined to give an estimated volume likely to be imported.

Also weighing on sentiment was the expected restart by early September of Formosa Petrochemical's two offline crude distillation units (CDU) at its 540,000 bpd refinery in Taiwan.

Formosa restarted one of the CDUs at its refinery on Aug. 12, which had been completely shut following a fire at a secondary unit at the end of July.

Hin Leong was active in the physical spot market, where it bought all three gas oil cargoes transacted during the pricing window at higher price levels.

But volumes were thin in the swaps market ahead of a public holiday in Singapore, with only 50,000 barrels of the September gas oil swap traded at $124.20 and another 50,000 barrels of the November/December timespread done at a contango of 3 cents.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap gained $1.17 to $124.30 a barrel, while the October swap added $1.13 to $124.44 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September rose $1.12 to $126.35 a barrel, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, slipped 5 cents to $2.05.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September rose 37 cents to $17.66 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks edged up 32 cents to $19.71 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur climbed 15 cents 40 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur was up 10 cents to 80 cents a barrel. The 0.05 percent sulphur premium was steady at $1.75 a barrel.

- Jet fuel's cash discount edged was flat at 40 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent rose $1.35 to $123.95 a barrel, while jet fuel gained $1.20 to $126.05.

* CASH DEALS: Three 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil deals.

- Hin Leong bought two 150,000-barrel cargoes from Brightoil, one for Sep 21-25 lifting at a discount of 35 cents a barrel and another for Sep 24-28 at a discount of 30 cents.

- The Singapore trader bought another cargo from ConocoPhillips for Sep 24-28 lifting at 40 cents a barrel below Singapore spot quotes.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 125.85 126.25 126.05 124.85 +1.20 +0.96 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 123.75 124.15 123.95 122.60 +1.35 +1.10 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 124.95 125.35 125.15 123.85 +1.30 +1.05 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 124.90 125.30 125.10 124.90 +0.20 +0.16 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.50 -0.30 -0.40 -0.40 0.00 0.00 GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.65 1.85 1.75 1.75 0.00 0.00 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.70 0.90 0.80 0.70 +0.10 +14.29 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.50 -0.30 -0.40 -0.55 +0.15 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 124.30 123.13 +1.17 +0.95 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 124.44 123.31 +1.13 +0.92 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Jane Baird)