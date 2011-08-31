SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Asia's gas oil market strengthened on Wednesday, with cracks rising for a second session on signs of easing supplies in the region.

The front-month September crack gained 13 cents to $17.79 by 0830 GMT, while the product's prompt September/October contango was steady at 15 cents a barrel, down 1 cent.

"Japanese exports may fall in the coming months because domestic demand is increasing. The refiners there are also tweaking their production towards kerosene ahead of winter," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

The September crack had fallen by almost a dollar since turning prompt on Aug 16 before rising in the past two sessions, Reuters data showed.

Japanese commercial inventories of gas oil fell 3.4 percent to 2.19 million kilolitres in the week ended Aug 27, while exports dipped 6.8 percent to just below 230,000 kilolitres, official data showed on Wednesday.

However, kerosene stockpiles rose 1.4 percent to 3.1 million kilolitres, the data showed. Kerosene is used as a heating fuel in North Asia.

Oil demand in the world's third-biggest oil consumer could turn positive in the coming months as government curbs on power consumption during the peak summer season comes to an end.

However, the expected return of exports from Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical in the second-half of September and the return online of a crude unit at PetroChina's largest refinery continues to weigh on sentiment.

Additional supplies could come from Vietnam, after the country's sole refinery re-started production almost two weeks ahead of schedule after completing maintenance last Friday.

The 140,000 barrels per day refinery could be fully operational as early as this week, the company said.

Hin Leong was again present in the physical spot market, selling two cargoes totalling 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil.

Volumes picked up in the swaps market following a public holiday in Singapore, with at least 450,000 barrels of the September gas oil swap traded at $127.00-$127.20, up from 50,000 barrels on Monday.

Another 200,000 barrels of the September/October timespread were done at a contango of 15-17 cents.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap gained $2.85 to $127.15 a barrel, while the October swap added $2.86 to $127.30 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September rose $2.80 to $129.15 a barrel, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, slipped 5 cents to $2.00.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for September rose 17 cents to $17.79 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks edged up 8 cents to $19.79 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur lost 5 cents 45 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade was steady at 80 cents a barrel. The 0.05 percent sulphur premium slipped 5 cents to $1.70 a barrel.

- Jet fuel's cash discount edged was flat at 40 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent rose $2.80 to $126.75 a barrel, while jet fuel gained by the same amount to $128.85.

* CASH DEALS: Four 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil deals.

- Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels to Brightoil for Sep 30-Oct 4 loading at a discount of 35 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- The Singapore trader sold another 150,000-barrel cargo to ConocoPhillips for Sep 26-30 delivery at 40 cents a barrel below Singapore spot quotes.

- SPC bought 150,000 barrels from BP for Sep 17-21 lifting at a discount of 40 cents.

- Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels from Shell at 60 cents a barrel below Singapore spot quotes for Sep 15-19 lifting.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 128.65 129.05 128.85 126.05 +2.80 +2.22 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 126.55 126.95 126.75 123.95 +2.80 +2.26 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 127.80 128.20 128.00 125.15 +2.85 +2.28 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 128.65 129.05 128.85 125.10 +3.75 +3.00 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.50 -0.30 -0.40 -0.40 0.00 0.00 GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.60 1.80 1.70 1.75 -0.05 -2.86 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.70 0.90 0.80 0.80 0.00 0.00 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.55 -0.35 -0.45 -0.40 -0.05 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 127.15 124.30 +2.85 +2.29 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 127.30 127.30 +2.86 +2.30 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Alison Birrane)