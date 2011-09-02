SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Asian jet fuel's premium to gas oil fell to a 7-week low on Friday, as the diesel market strengthened after the product's East-to-West arbitrage window opened.

The spread also narrowed as the jet fuel market remained weak on lacklustre demand, traders said. The September regrade, which measures the price differential between the two middle distillates products, fell 50 cents to $1.15 a barrel by 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed.

The October contract shed 60 cents to $1.40 a barrel.

At least 150,000 barrels of the September regrade were traded at $1.10-$1.15 a barrel by 0830 GMT.

"Gas oil is strengthening because the arb to Europe is open, but the jet arb is closed. But I'm not sure how long the strength in gas oil can sustain because Formosa is expected to start exports soon," said a Singapore-based distillates trader.

All three of Formosa Petrochemical Corp's crude units are expected to be back online by the first half of September, with exports from its 540,00 barrels per day refinery to resume in the second half of the month, traders said.

Gas oil's September/October timespread rose 6 cents to a contango of 6 cents a barrel, while the October crack spread lost 27 cents to $18.02 a barrel by 0830 GMT.

In the physical spot market, Glencore bought 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil cargoes for a second session, picking up another two parcels totalling 400,000 barrels during the pricing window.

Volumes in the swaps market eased, with 550,000 barrels of the September gas oil swap transacted at $126.70-$126.85, down from over 800,000 barrels a day earlier.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS: Gas oil's September swap fell 55 cents to $126.78 a barrel, while the October swap lost 61 cents to $126.84 a barrel.

- Jet fuel swaps for September fell $1.05 to $127.93 a barrel, while the September regrade, or the difference between jet and diesel prices, lost 50 cents to $1.15.

* CRACKS: Gas oil's crack for October fell 27 cents to $18.02 a barrel over Dubai crude.

- Jet fuel cracks dipped 87 cents to $19.42 a barrel.

* CASH DIFFERENTIALS: The discount for gas oil with 0.5 percent sulphur narrowed 2 cents to 28 cents, while the premium for the 0.25 percent sulphur grade slipped 2 cents to 88 cents a barrel. The 0.05 percent sulphur premium shed 5 cents to $1.60 a barrel.

- Jet fuel's cash discount fell 3 cents to 45 cents.

* PHYSICAL OUTRIGHTS: Benchmark diesel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 percent fell 55 cents to $126.50 a barrel, while jet fuel lost $1.10 to $127.60.

* CASH DEALS: Four gas oil deals, no jet fuel deals.

- Glencore bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil from Brightoil for Sep 17-21 lifting at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes.

- The Swiss trader bought another 250,000-barrel cargo of the same grade from Shell for Sep 22-26 lifting at 30 cents a barrel below Singapore spot quotes.

- Brightoil bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur grade gas oil from SPC for Oct 3-7 lifting at a discount of 25 cents a barrel.

- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 10-ppm sulphur grade gas oil from PetroChina at a $2.70 premium.

PRODUCT RIC BID ASK MEAN PREV CHG % CHG Jet/Kero JET-SIN 127.40 127.80 127.60 128.70 -1.10 -0.85 Gas Oil 0.5% GO-SIN 126.30 126.70 126.50 127.05 -0.55 -0.43 Gas Oil 0.25% GO25-SIN 127.50 127.90 127.70 128.25 -0.55 -0.43 Gas Oil 0.05% GO005-SIN 128.20 128.60 128.40 129.00 -0.60 -0.47 Jet/Kero Diff JET-SIN-DIF -0.55 -0.35 -0.45 -0.42 -0.03 n.a. GO 0.05 Diff GO005-SIN-DIF 1.50 1.70 1.60 1.65 -0.05 -3.03 GO 0.25 Diff GO25-SIN-DIF 0.78 0.98 0.88 0.90 -0.02 -2.22 GO 0.5 Diff GO-SIN-DIF -0.38 -0.18 -0.28 -0.30 +0.02 n.a. GO Swap M1 GOSGSWMc1 126.78 127.33 -0.55 -0.43 GO Swap M2 GOSGSWMc2 126.84 127.45 -0.61 -0.47 (Reporting by Francis Kan; editing by James Jukwey)