BRIEF-Verisec signs deal with a bank in Mexico
* Contract is for delivery of Freja ID Source text for Eikon:
Oct 17 Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Oct 14
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 2,088 (1,548) (20,813) (16,226) 63,533 India 327 (709) (2,307) 235 28,840 Indonesia 178 389 (614) 390 2,305 Japan NA (2,846) (25,068) 27,696 37,313 Korea 615 (373) (6,628) (6,148) 19,099 Philippines (11) (148) (156) 353 1,213 Taiwan 731 (743) (10,370) (10,230) 9,402 Thailand 247 37 (737) (827) 2,674
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
* Contract is for delivery of Freja ID Source text for Eikon:
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
* Initiated involuntary delisting proceedings on uniwide holdings inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: