BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Nov. 11
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 194 4,915 (4,125) (11,311) 63,533 India 162 943 (470) 1,178 28,840 Indonesia 273 571 212 961 2,305 Japan (910) 1,359 (18,439) 28,958 37,313 Korea (70) 1,258 (220) (4,890) 19,099 Philippines 33 128 (42) 481 1,213 Taiwan (126) 1,426 (3,017) (8,804) 9,402 Thailand (77) 590 (589) (237) 2,674
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.